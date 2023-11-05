Hoylecohen LLC Sells 4,661 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,473,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,439. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $155.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

