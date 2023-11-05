Hoylecohen LLC Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,772 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.2% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $119.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,670,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,018. The company has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.16.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

