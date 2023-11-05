Hoylecohen LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,718. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.31. The stock has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

