HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,308 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in HP were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Motco lifted its holdings in HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 2.2 %

HPQ stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. 4,662,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,962,356. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

