HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Insider Buys A$30,060.00 in Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Grimes (AM) purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$30.06 ($19.15) per share, with a total value of A$30,060.00 ($19,146.50).

HUB24 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Get HUB24 alerts:

HUB24 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from HUB24’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 10th. HUB24’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.43%.

HUB24 Company Profile

HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides integrated platform, technology, and data solutions to wealth industry in Australia. It operates in Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24 and Xplore Wealth that are investment and superannuation platforms; and portfolio administration and reporting services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUB24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.