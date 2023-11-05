Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Decreased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.42.

HUM opened at $477.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $570.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

