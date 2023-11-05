IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

