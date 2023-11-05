IFP Advisors Inc Has $393,000 Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 647.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 117,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $597.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

