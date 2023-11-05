IFP Advisors Inc Sells 472 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $724,787,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

REET stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

