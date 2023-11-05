Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,713,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,233 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Incyte worth $106,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Incyte by 132.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1,458.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,918. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

