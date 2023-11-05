Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ingredion worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,332 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 534.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 103,263 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Ingredion by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.18. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.41%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

