Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZW) Trading Up 26.1%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 26.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies stock. Antara Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,317,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,998 shares during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies comprises 0.4% of Antara Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Antara Capital LP’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Innoviz Technologies

enabling the autonomous car revolution innoviz is a leading provider of cutting-edge lidar remote sensing solutions to enable the mass commercialization of autonomous vehicles. the company’s lidar products, innovizone™ and innovizpro™, offer solid-state design that uses proprietary technology to deliver superior performance at the cost and size required for mass market adoption.

