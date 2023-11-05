Insider Buying: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) COO Acquires $24,725.00 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $24,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,453.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 4.1 %

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,619,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 175,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,376,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after buying an additional 57,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

