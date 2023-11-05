Insider Buying: SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Insider Buys A$16,000.00 in Stock

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Miles bought 10,000 shares of SHAPE Australia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$16,000.00 ($10,191.08).

SHAPE Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SHAPE Australia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from SHAPE Australia’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. SHAPE Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

About SHAPE Australia

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fit-out, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds, facade restorations, modular construction, and sustainable spaces. The company serves commercial, education, government, retail, and health sectors.

