Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $450,103.61 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,717,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,156,330.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, October 25th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,106,068.28.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,037 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $514,287.63.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $666,464.64.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $471,833.65.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,540 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $1,170,055.20.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $482,442.40.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $647,246.61.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,988 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $517,542.52.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,191 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $1,910,486.48.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $476,580.50.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -105.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $124,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.