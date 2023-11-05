Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $17,431.26 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 847 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $17,431.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Patrick Brickley sold 992 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $24,869.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVBG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 32.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 61,295 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 10,789.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 546,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

