Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $25,041.25 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $25,041.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,374.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $202.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.19 and a 200-day moving average of $212.59. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.20 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in VeriSign by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

