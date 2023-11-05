Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys Shares of 23,092 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,959,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GAPR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. 2,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,263. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.89. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

