Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,916,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,837,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,050,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 262,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 169,051 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ BUG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 198,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,203. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $585.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

