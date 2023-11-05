Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $1.34 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,788 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SDY traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $115.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,645. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.32 and a 200-day moving average of $120.41.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

