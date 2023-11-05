Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 4,000 Shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 129,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,139,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify Health Care ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,670. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.70.

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

