Insight Advisors LLC PA Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLOU. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at $679,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 109,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CLOU stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. 150,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,732. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $521.45 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

