Insight Advisors LLC PA Raises Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Camping World makes up 0.7% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.13% of Camping World worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,954,318,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

Camping World Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CWH traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,619. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Camping World Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.