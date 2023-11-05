Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $571,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,720,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,718. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.04 and a 200 day moving average of $140.31. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

