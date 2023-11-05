Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 317 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 437.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 59,294 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $611,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $424,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Price Performance

ACWF traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.83. 6,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.