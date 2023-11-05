Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 342 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,084,883,000 after acquiring an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.78. 30,555,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,828,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average is $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.55.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

