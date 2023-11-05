Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 543 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,742,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,164,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

