Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 42,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $86,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.35, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

