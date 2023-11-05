International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $1,854,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $502,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 139,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, United Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $147.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.13.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

