International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $48,240.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $44,960.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $42,530.00.

International Seaways stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.09.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.42. International Seaways had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 33.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

