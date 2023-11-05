Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

TAN stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $84.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

