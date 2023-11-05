Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,226.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.68%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Further Reading

