iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Trimmed by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,057 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,275,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103,090 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.66. 3,859,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,841. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day moving average is $114.95. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.