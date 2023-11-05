iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Modera Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,184,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,355 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $147,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 118,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. 10,378,239 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

