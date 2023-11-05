iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Purchased by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,985.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IDEV traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $58.83. 1,068,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,013. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

