iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,682 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,766,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 713,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,884 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 145,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $94.22. 5,700,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,500. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.65. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

