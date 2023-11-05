iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,500. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

