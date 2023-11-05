iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after buying an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,633,000 after buying an additional 2,681,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,412,000 after buying an additional 748,686 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

