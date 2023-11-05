iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,831 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,656,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,557,000 after buying an additional 104,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,562,000 after buying an additional 207,716 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $113,245,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,170,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,634,000 after buying an additional 176,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $63,372,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $21.50 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

