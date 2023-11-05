iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. 8,184,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.