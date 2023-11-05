iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,549. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $68.79 and a one year high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

