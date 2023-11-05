iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Increased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.64. 1,603,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,653. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.91 and a 12 month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.