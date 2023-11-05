iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lifted by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,530 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $44,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWF traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,653. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.91 and a 1-year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

