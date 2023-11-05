iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $472,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 85,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 56,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.49. The stock had a trading volume of 57,060,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,902,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

