iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 85,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,069,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.49. 57,060,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,902,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

