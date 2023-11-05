iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,269,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $136.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.