iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,517 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $45,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $248.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $264.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

