iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,065 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $43,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.5% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.17. 686,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,610. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average of $157.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
