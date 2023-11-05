iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,065 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $43,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,610. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $140.32 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

