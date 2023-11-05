iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Increased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 740.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715,844 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $77,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.34. 734,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,328. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

